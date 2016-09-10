Security forces object to locals’ move to hold pro-freedom demonstration in Shopian district.

Two protesters were killed and over 50 injured as fresh violence swept parts of the Kashmir Valley on Saturday.

In Shopian district’s Tukroo area, when security forces objected to a move by locals to hold a pro-freedom demonstration, protesters clashed with them. The security forces fired tear gas shells to disperse them, and a youth, identified as Sayar Ahmad Shaikh, died when a shell hit him in the head. Over 30 people were injured in the morning incident.

In Anantnag district’s Botengo area, when security forces’ tried to round up a youth believed to be taking part in street protests, protesters clashed with them. In the subsequent firing by security forces, Yawar Ahmad Dar, was hit by pellets and he died in hospital. The youth had pellet injuries in his abdomen, said sources in the hospital.

Later, people, who participated in the funeral procession of Dar, clashed with security forces. Over 24 were injured when security forces fired tear gas shells and used pellet guns to control the crowd.

The police have not confirmed the cause of the deaths.