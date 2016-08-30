Fresh violence left more than 25 protesters injured on Tuesday, forcing re-imposition of restrictions in parts of Srinagar and south Kashmir, while separatists’ shutdown call continued to impact the normal life for the 53rd consecutive day.

Though no curfew was imposed in 10 districts in the Valley, except under two police stations in Srinagar, protesters clashed in parts of Srinagar and hurled stones at the security forces.

Barricades were put up by protesters in interior areas of the city, affecting movement of vehicles. All shops, schools and business centres remained closed. Anti-government rallies and clashes were reported from Anantnag, Shopian and Pulwama districts.

Around 10 protesters suffered injuries in Anantnag’s Dooru area, while 10 others were injured in Bandipora district. At least five civilians were injured in fresh clashes in Kupwara district.

As street violence showed no let up, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, said in Jammu, “Rightful place for our children is educational institutions like IITs, IIMs, engineering, medical, dental colleges and not on the streets.”

Calling for “infusing legitimacy in the reconciliation and resolution process,” she said the challenge before the leadership of the State and the country was to insulate the process from setbacks.

“Even if Pakistan maybe, due to own political reasons, presently reluctant to reciprocate the peace overtures from New Delhi, whatever can be done to address the internal dimensions of the Kashmir issue must be done without delay,” she said.

Meanwhile, JKLF chief Yasin Malik was shifted from the Srinagar Central Jail to the Joint Interrogation Centre, Humhama. Separatists have been issuing protest calendars for more than a month now, which has thrown a challenge to the State’s writ and the security agencies.