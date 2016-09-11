An injured man is brought to the SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Sunday. Photo: Nissar Ahmad

Thousands take to streets to protest the alleged night-time raids conducted by security forces.

Dozens of civilians were injured on Sunday during fresh clashes between security forces and stone-pelting protesters in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, police said.

Thousands of residents of Karimabad and adjoining areas took to streets on Sunday morning to protest against the alleged night-time raids conducted by security forces, a police official said.

The protesters started pelting stones at the security forces who retaliated by firing tear gas shells and pellet guns, he said.

Twenty of the injured have been referred to various hospitals in Srinagar, the official said.

The clashes were going on in the area till reports last came in, he added.

Meanwhile, curfew-like restrictions were in force in three police station areas of Srinagar on Sunday, while curbs on assembly of people continued throughout Kashmir as normal life remained affected for the 65th straight day in the unrest-hit Valley.

Curfew-like restrictions were in place in Nowhatta, M.R. Gunj and Khanyar police station areas of Srinagar, a police official said.

He said there was no curfew anywhere else in the Valley.

However, the official said restrictions on the assembly of people continued to remain in force throughout the Valley to maintain law and order.

Normal life remained crippled due to the restrictions and the shutdown call by separatist groups against the killing of civilians in security forces’ action over the past two months.

While shops, business establishments and petrol pumps continued to remain shut during the day, they open in the evening on some days of the week in view of the 12-hour relaxation in the strike from 6 p.m. announced by the separatists.

The separatists have extended the shutdown programme till September 16, 2016.

Schools, colleges and other educational institutions in the Valley continued to remain closed.

Some of the areas in the outskirts and civil lines of Srinagar witnessed increased movement of private vehicles and autorickshaws on Sunday morning, while some shops selling essentials were also open in view of the upcoming Bakrid festival.