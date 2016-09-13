The queue of Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs switching loyalty to the Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the 2017 Assembly election only gets longer.

Four more MLAs from Mayawati's party joined the BJP on Monday. They include Roshanlal Verma, two-time MLA from Tilhar seat in Shajahanpur, Mahavir Rana from Behat (Saharanpur), Harbinder Sahani alias Romi from Pallia (Lakhimpur) and Om Kumar from Nehtaur in Bijnore. They were inducted at the State headquarters in Lucknow by BJP UP president Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Looking to return to power in UP, the BSP’s campaign has been hit by internal squabbles, exit of senior leaders and rebellions.

Ms. Mayawati has too often found herself putting up a brave face after the exit of a leader. She has also raised the issue in her public rallies and so far projected that such rebellions do not impact the BSP’s vote base.

On Monday, too, she downplayed the losses. Ms. Mayawati accused the BJP, which has government at the Centre, of “misusing power” to break away leaders from other parties. She also pointed out that the BJP was giving primacy to those leaders who have been expelled by the BSP, saying that the development reflected the BJP’s desperation in UP.

The former UP Chief Minister also said that the election tickets of the four MLAs who joined the BJP had been cancelled by the party after it assessed the reports of their activities in their constituencies as not being satisfactory.

Moreover, three of the four — Mr. Sahani, Mr. Rana and Mr. Verma — had already been sacked by the party, she said.

Mr. Sahani was among the two BSP MLAs who had in July rebelled against the party, accusing Ms Mayawati of auctioning party tickets.

The entry of BSP MLAs into the BJP comes close on the heels of the induction of former BSP MP and Mayawati-aide Brijesh Pathak, who was part of the BSP’s social engineering outreach among Brahmins. The BJP recently also inducted six rebel sitting MLAs and four former MLAs from the Congress, BSP and SP. Former leader of Opposition in the UP Assembly Swami Prasad Maurya too joined the BJP recently.