Close on the heels of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launching a probe against six pilots of IndiGo airlines for allegedly taking pictures in the cockpit with family members, four more pilots of the carrier have come under the scanner of the aviation regulator for posing with an alcohol bottle on a flight.

The airline has already grounded the four pilots and set up an internal probe into the incident, which took place about four years ago but was brought to the notice of the DGCA only this week.

“IndiGo has informed DGCA of grounding of the four pilots and setting up of an internal enquiry,” DGCA sources said.

However, IndiGo, while confirming it has put these pilots off duty, said they were travelling as regular passengers on one of its international flights.