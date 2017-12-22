Former CBI chiefs come out against 2G verdict

The former CBI Director A.P. Singh, who supervised the 2G case investigation, said here on Friday that he did not understand the judgment.

He said the prosecution witnesses were completely demolished, while whatever said by the defence witnesses were taken to be true. “I don’t understand the judgment, I am quite confused,” he said.

“Our case against the then Telecom Minister A. Raja is very simple. The allegation is that he tweaked the system to give Swan and Unitech licences on priority plus spectrum, which they would not have got in the normal course. It is alleged that in doing this, Mr. Raja was helped by his private secretary R.K. Chandolia,” he said. “Why was Mr. Raja benefiting Swan and Unitech? We found that it was because the companies were dealing with him when he was in the Ministry of Environment, as they are in real-estate business. What then they were doing in telecom? They had come with Mr. Raja…,” Mr. Singh said.

However, former CBI Director Ranjit Sinha, under whom the case was under trial, alleged that he had detected glaring omissions and commissions in the probe, which he wanted to report to the Supreme Court. However, he alleged, the then Special Public Prosecutor raised objection and his findings were not brought before the court.

Status reports

Mr. Sinha said: “I had to submit status reports on the trial to the Supreme Court. During that process, I went through the crime file and found that there were glaring omissions and commissions.” “I tried to incorporate these things in the status report to the Supreme Court. But, the then Special Public Prosecutor objected and my findings were never incorporated in the status report,” said Mr. Sinha.