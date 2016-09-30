‘It could hurt AAP’s hope of wresting power in Punjab’

Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the plan of Sucha Singh Chhotepur, former convener of the Aam Aadmi Party State unit, to float a new party on October 1, could hurt the AAP’s ambitions of wresting power in the State.

Mr. Chhotepur, the most visible face of the AAP in Punjab, was removed from his post last month, after he was accused of taking bribe for issuing party ticket. He told The Hindu that the name of the party would be finalised soon.

“People in Punjab are disenchanted with traditional political parties — the Akalis and the Congress ... they [people] saw a hope in the AAP, but it has also let down ‘Punjabis’ and therefore, a new party is the need of the hour,” he said.