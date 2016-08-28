With four more fatalities, death toll touches 153

The death toll in Bihar rose to 153 on Saturday with four more fatalities as floods continued to ravage the State, while higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh experienced the season’s first snowfall.

In West Bengal, the flood situation in Malda worsened on Saturday with two fresh deaths reported from Kaliachak III block, taking the toll in floods to four in the district. Twelve more panchayat areas were inundated in Bihar affecting a total population of 34.69 lakh in 12 districts.

Two deaths each were reported from Bhojpur and Begusarai, the Disaster Management Department said.

Caused by a rise in water levels in Ganga, Sone, Punpun, Burhi Gandak, Ghaghra, Kosi and other rivers, the floods have affected people in 2,037 villages under 565 panchayats of 74 blocks in the state, it said.

4.97 lakh people evacuated

The Ganga, though showing a receding trend, is flowing above the danger mark at seven places — Digha Ghat, Gandhi Ghat, Hathidah in Patna, Bhagalpur and Kahalgaon in Bhagalpur district, besides in Munger and Buxar districts.

A total 4.97 lakh people have been evacuated so far from the 12 flood-affected districts of Buxar, Bhojpur, Patna, Vaishali, Saran, Begusarai, Samastipur, Lakhisarai, Khagaria, Munger, Bhagalpur and Katihar, a department release said.

Parts of Uttar Pradesh witnessed a fresh spell of rains even as several rivers continued to flow above the danger mark at many places.

At least 8.7 lakh people in 987 villages in Varanasi, Allahabad, Ghazipur and Ballia have been hit by the floods as the Ganga continues to flow above the danger mark in Fafamu, Chhatnag, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Ghazipur and Ballia.

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh were lashed by moderate to heavy rains as the Dhauladhar ranges in Kangra district and high altitude tribal areas experienced the season’s first snowfall.

Rain lashed various places in Punjab and Haryana as maximum temperatures hovered at below normal levels in some areas in both States.

More than 53,000 people have been rescued by National Disaster Response Force teams from the flood-ravaged areas in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. — PTI