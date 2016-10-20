The victims were trapped when the fire broke out and were said to be asphyxiated by the billowing plumes of smoke.

At least five persons, including four women, were feared dead in a blaze which ripped through a cotton factory sited in the Chakan industrial area on Thursday morning, 20 km from the city.

The tragedy took place at around 10:30 a.m. on the Chakan-Talegaon road near Kharabwadi in the Chakan MIDC, said police sources. Fire fighting teams rushed to the spot to quell the inferno which all but gutted the cotton factory.

“The bodies of four women and one man have been recovered till now by jawans of the fire services,” said police sub-inspector Shridhar Jagtap of Chakan police, speaking to The Hindu.

The cause of the fire has yet to be ascertained as fire-fighting teams struggle to get the blaze under control.