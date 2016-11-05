Police have launched a probe into charges of obscenity and 'insult' to Modi.

Police at Kankroli in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan have registered a first information report against Hindi film actress Rakhi Sawant on charges of indulging in obscenity by wearing a dress with the pictures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi printed all over it.

Ms. Sawant was seen wearing a black dress with the photos of Mr. Modi printed on it during her visit to the United States in August this year. Photographs showing her in the dress went viral on the social media.

The case was registered at the Kankroli police station on Friday on a complaint lodged by a lawyer, Prajeet Tiwari. The FIR has cited offences under several sections of Indian Penal Code and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act and the police have launched investigation.

Insult to PM: complainant

The complainant said that by wearing the dress, Ms. Sawant had insulted the Prime Minister and indulged in obscenity.