The test flight is part of trials for conflict-preparedness of airports in the northeast

After a gap of 45 years, a fighter plane landed at an airport in Tripura on Thursday. An Indian Air Force Sukhoi landed at the Agartala airport of World War II fame at around 10 a.m. and flew back after two hours.

A senior airport official said two other military transport planes landed under supervision of an IAF unit comprising technical and ground staff.

Senior IAF officials had visited the aerodrome for pre-flight preparations.

“A Sukhoi Su-30 MKI fighter landed from southern side and took off from northern side. The check was completely perfect,” the official told The Hindu.

Airport Authority of India (AAI) station officials had received a directive to clean up the runway and put emergency measures on standby for the arrival of the Sukhoi.

The pride of the IAF took from the IAF base in Tezpur (Assam) and reached Agartala in less than 30 minutes.

The exercise is reportedly taking place at major civilian airports in northeast India to test their readiness for use of war planes.

Last month a Sukhoi landed at the Advanced Landing Ground at Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.

The airports are also being prepared for Indian Air Force transport flights to ferry supplies and personnel to strategic locations.

Unlike other airport and airfields in the northeast, Agartala airport in Narsinggarh area is located on the edge of the international border with Bangladesh.

However, the fighter jet used only Indian airspace during its travel from the east for its landing and take off.

The arrival of a fighter jet stirred old memories among the people of Agartala. Senior citizens recalled that fighter planes had used the airport during the 1971 war for the liberation of Bangladesh.