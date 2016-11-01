Islamic Research Foundation was put under the ‘prior permission’ category on August 8

The Home Ministry has served a notice to Islamic preacher Zakir Naik's NGO Islamic Research Foundation (IRF) over cancellation of its Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) licence.

A senior official said the cancellation notice was the next logical step after the NGO was put under the ‘prior permission’ category on August 8.

The official said they have sought a response from the IRF to the notice.

In a related development, the Ministry put the IRF Educational Trust, an NGO run by Naik, under the ‘prior permission’ category. The NGO cannot receive any foreign funds without the Home Ministry's clearance.

At least two terrorists involved in the attack at a Dhaka cafe in July were followers of Naik’s speeches.

The Ministry has also initiated another procedure to declare the IRF a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.