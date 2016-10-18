National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday asked New Delhi “to open up channels of engagement with various stakeholders in J&K.”

Addressing a party function in Jammu, Dr. Abdullah said, “The PDP-BJP’s Agenda of Alliance is committed for discussions with all segments of people and should open channels of engagement... Most of the problems in Kashmir stem from the alliance as people have not reconciled with this scenario.”

In an oblique reference to Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, he said, “Where have the crocodile tears gone? Where are the green robes? Deception and duplicity are root-cause of the present turmoil.”

Recalling the promises made by New Delhi to people of Kashmir, Dr. Abdullah said, “The promise made by former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao about sky being the limit for autonomy proved a crude joke as New Delhi did not walk the talk.

Meanwhile, a NC spokesman has called for release of Hurriyat leaders. “There have been some reports about health concerns of some Hurriyat leaders and other detainees. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure regular medical check-ups and their [separatists] release, which would pave the way for a credible engagement,” said a joint statement issued by top NC leaders, including Nasir Aslam Wani, Mubarak Gul and Mian Altaf Ahmed.

NC working president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was stopped for two hours at New York airport on Sunday. He was scheduled to speak at an event organised by the New York University.

“Another ‘random’ secondary immigration check upon landing in the US. Thrice in three visits, the randomness is growing tiresome now,” he said.

Mr. Abdullah claimed he spent two hours in a holding area. “This happens every time. Unlike @iamsrk I don't even catch Pokemon to pass the time,” he joked.