The Maharashtra government on Sunday announced Rs. 15 lakh financial aid to kin of BSF jawan Nitin Subhash Koli who was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in Macchil sector along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 28-year-old constable Koli, hailing from Dudhgaon village Sangli in Maharashtra, was killed on Saturday in firing by the Pakistani security forces.

Koli had joined BSF in 2008 and is survived by his wife and two sons aged four years and two years.

“I salute our brave martyr Nitin Koli from Sangli who lost his life protecting our nation. We stand by his family...,” Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Sunday. After the news broke out about Koli’s killing, villagers from Dudhgoan decided not to celebrate Diwali.