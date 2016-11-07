Top leaders from across the political spectrum expressed grief over her demise

Jaywantiben Mehta, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister passed away early on Monday at her residence following a brief illness.

She was 78 and had served as a Minister in the Cabinet of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee.

A housewife-turned-politician, Mehta breathed her last around 1.30 a.m. on Monday and the last rites are scheduled this evening at Shivaji Park crematorium, said a party official.

Around six years, she had penned and released her multi-lingual autobiography, ‘Marching With Time’, detailing her life’s journey from a middle-class home-maker to a municipal corporator to parliamentarian and then a Union Minister.

Top leaders from across the political spectrum on Monday expressed grief over the demise of Mehta.