Many on Twitter wish her a speedy recovery

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday tweeted saying "I am in AIIMS because of kidney failure. Presently I am on dialysis. I am undergoing tests for a kidney transplant. Lord Krishna will bless."

Following her post, people tweeted praying for her speedy recovery.

More details awaited.

