External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Wednesday tweeted saying "I am in AIIMS because of kidney failure. Presently I am on dialysis. I am undergoing tests for a kidney transplant. Lord Krishna will bless."

Following her post, people tweeted praying for her speedy recovery.

@SushmaSwaraj praying for your recovery, ma'am! get well soon! the country needs you! god speed! — Nirwa Mehta (@nirwamehta) November 16, 2016

@SushmaSwaraj get well soon ma'am, can't have one of our most proactive, humane and efficient ministers out of action for too long. — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) November 16, 2016

@SushmaSwaraj Wishing you healthy and quick recovery Sushma Ji. May god bless you with good health - CM Parkash Singh Badal — Shiromani Akali Dal (@Akali_Dal_) November 16, 2016

