‘Soldier’s suicide emotional issue’; ‘Haryana BJP apathetic’; ‘OROP definition diluted’

: The Congress went on the offensive against the government for the second day running, this time for accusing its vice-president, Rahul Gandhi, of playing politics.

The government, the Congress said, may see politics when Mr. Gandhi and others raise issues involving soldiers “crying for justice” over the “denial” of one rank, one pension, but the party will not remain a “mute spectator”.

“The manner and fashion in which a soldier was forced to commit suicide on account of denial of OROP after 30 years of service, as also the denial of benefits under the Seventh Pay Commission, is heart-rending,” said Congress communication chief Randeep Surjewala.

The Modi government, he said, “May see politics when the family of a dead soldier is beaten up ... when soldiers cry for justice and political parties, including Rahul Gandhi, raise the issue. But the truth is that it is a clarion call for justice by those brave hearts who defend us day-in and day-out.”

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath stressed that the deceased soldier, Ram Kishan Grewal, had fought for justice for the armed forces.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Congress “cannot be a mute spectator when a soldier has committed suicide over an issue”.