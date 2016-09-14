Provocative and inflammatory news has been telecast on Cauvery dispute, says I&B Ministry

Fearing that repeated telecast of violent incidents and rioting over the Cauvery water dispute by a few television channels could escalate tensions, the Centre on Tuesday asked the channels to exercise restraint in their coverage of such incidents.

In its advisory, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said it came to its notice that after the recent incidents over the Cauvery dispute, some TV channels had been telecasting “provocative and inflammatory” news.

Some channels were repeatedly airing incidents of violence.

“These could further ignite tensions, and cause law and order in both affected States to deteriorate,” it said.

The government asked the media and the cable networks to exercise restraint while covering incidents of violence and rioting, keeping in mind the national interest.

“The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, in exercise of powers under uplinking, downlinking TC channels and under section 20 of the Cable Television Networks (regulation) Act, 1995, hereby advises all TV channels to follow the provisions of the programme code scrupulously and exercise restraint and sensitivity while reporting such incidents.

“Refrain from telecasting any material, which could ignite passions and create law and order problem,” the advisory said.