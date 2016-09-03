Under the amended prohibition law, 70 Army personnel have been sent to jail in the last four months.

Thousands of ex-Army men on Friday took out a protest march from Danapur cantonment to Patna against the ban on liquor for them and submitted a memorandum to the Governor.

Under the amended state excise and prohibition law altogether 70 Army personnel, including officers, have been sent to jail during the last four months. In all, altogether 13,839 people have been arrested and sent to jail in the State since April 5 to August 31.

The police stopped the march a few yards from the Raj Bhavan but, later, a five-member delegation of the Ex-Servicemen League went up and submitted their memorandum there. “We’ve been assured action in 15 days by the Raj Bhavan… if nothing happens all the Army personnel in the State will take out an unprecedented protest march and fill the historic Gandhi Maidan,” N.K. Singh, president of the league told The Hindu. Governor Ram Nath Kovind, however, is yet to give assent to the new “feared and draconian” Excise and Prohibition Act, 2016.

The mood at the protest march was volatile. “This is a fight for our right…liquor is medicine for us and according to Army rule 32/84 we get a certain quota of liquor from the Ministry of Defence…how can someone, all of a sudden, decide to stop this quota for us”, added Mr. Singh.

He also said that he was in favour of a ban on liquor but “sharab sharabiyon ke liye ban hona chahiye, na ki faujiyon ke liye (liquor should be banned for those who have become addicts, not for the Army personnel).” According to a young member of the League, Jay Prakash Singh, altogether 70 Army personnel, both serving and retired, have been arrested and sent to jail between April and August for “violating” the amended State excise law.

“Among those arrested were some of the officers home on vacation with the allotted quota of liquor…this is dictatorship…when the Army is providing liquor to us what business has the Bihar government to arrest us?”, asked Mr. Jay Prakash Singh.

“Ever since prohibition was imposed supply of liquor has been stopped at four canteens in the Cantonment,” said S.K. Sinha who retired as Junior Warrant Officer.