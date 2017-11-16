Ex-servicemen meet Nirmala Sitharaman on OROP

more-in

A section of ex-servicemen protesting under the banner of the Indian Ex-Servicemen Movement (IESM) over discrepancies in One Rank One Pension (OROP) met Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday.

“We have been requesting a meeting for some time. On Wednesday, I got a call from the Minister’s office. I briefed her on the deviations in the implementation of OROP as per accepted definition and the four major anomalies that need to be rectified,” said Maj. Gen. Satbir Singh (retd), Chairman of IESM, who met the Minister on behalf of the group.

Maj. Gen. Singh said he also raised the issue pertaining to the pensions of widows, reservists and martyrs as well as disability pension.

He submitted a four-page brief listing out the anomalies in OROP and other grievances. On Ms. Sitharaman’s response, he said, “She did not say anything specific but said will look into the matter.”

The OROP implies uniform pension to personal based on rank and length of service and irrespective of the date of retirement. The government issued the formal notification implementing it, one of its key poll promises, on November 7, 2015 and the arrears were to be given in four instalments. However, alleging deviations some veteran groups went on protests in 2015.

The government appointed a one-man judicial commission to look into issues arising in implementation. The report was submitted over a year back but was yet to be made public.

The major anomalies include equalisation of pension annually and not five years, personnel opting for Pre-Mature Retirement (PMR) should also be eligible for OROP, implementation from April 2014 and not July 2014, take the highest pay scale of 2013 for revising pension and