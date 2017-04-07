Era of honesty has begun: Modi

Reaching out: Narendra Modi distributing smartphone to an entrepreneur in Sahibganj, Jharkhand, on Thursday. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das is seen.

more-in

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed that his government’s fight against corruption and black money would continue.

Addressing a function while laying the foundation stone for a number of projects, including a six-km long bridge over the Ganga at Sahibganj in Jharkhand, Mr. Modi focussed on development, skill development and use of solar energy. Only these could bring change in the lives of people, he felt.

“Corruption and black money has destroyed the country but our fight against them will continue…jinhone garibon ko loota hai, unhe garibon ko lautana hi padega (those who have looted the poor will have to return to the poor)”, he said.

“The poor of India want to lead a life of dignity and they want opportunities to prove themselves…I’ve faith in their potential,” he said.

The proposed bridge will be the biggest one across the Ganga to connect Bihar and Jharkhand.

Beginning his speech in the local Santhali language, he said: “The era of honesty has started in India...a good life can be led even without looting the poor.”

Solar revolution

He also appealed to the people to protect the environment. “We have to protect our environment for our posterity and we should also become sensitive towards energy consumption”, he said, while making a reference to the use of solar energy for lamps and pumps for irrigation. “In this century no citizen of India should live in darkness… I congratulate the Jharkhand Government for harnessing solar energy”, he said, while adding that “solar pumps could be a big revolution to better farmers’ condition in the country. ”

On the occasion, he also distributed smartphones to women self-help groups, under a project of the Jharkhand government. Some girls from the Paharia tribe, the poorest of the poor among tribal communities, were also given certificates by the Prime Minister, who said he was quite impressed with their “confidence and gait.” While appreciating the Jharkhand government’s effort to boost the dairy sector, he also suggested that Chief Minister Raghuvar Das promote bee-keeping, for which there was a ‘lot of potential in the State.’

Earlier, while laying the foundation stone for a four-lane bridge connecting Sahibganj in Jharkhand to Manihari of Katihar district in Bihar and a slew of other projects, he said: “It will not only bring new opportunities and overall development in the State but put Jharkhand on the world map.”

The Sahibganj terminal is the second of the three multi-modal terminals to be constructed on National Waterway-1, with the first in Varanasi and the third terminal in Haldia.

Besides the Chief Minister, Union Minister for Highways and Shipping Nitin Gadkari and Governor Droupadi Murmul were present.