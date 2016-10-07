DMK Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi on Thursday submitted before the 2G court here that she was innocent and entitled to be acquitted in the spectrum allocation scam case.

Her counsel Amrender Sharan made this submission while advancing the final argument in the case before Special Judge O.P. Saini. Mr. Sharan further said his client had been falsely implicated in the case as she was not a party to any conspiracy. Ms Kanimozhi was a director of the Kalaignar TV between June 6 and 20 in 2007 but as per the prosecution case, the conspiracy took place after September 2007 when she had left the post, her counsel submitted.

She had already resigned from the post and the prosecution knew about this fact, Mr. Sharan added. She was not part of the conspiracy and the prosecution had charge-sheeted her without any evidence.

The Central Bureau of Investigation charge-sheet alleges that a transfer of Rs. 200 crore from DB Group to Kalaignar TV were kickbacks for 2G spectrum allocation.