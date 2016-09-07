Requests the government to take steps to provide medical treatment to those injured during the agitations

An all-party delegation on Wednesday asked the Central and the Jammu and Kashmir governments to take steps for a dialogue with “all stake holders.” It also asserted that there should be no compromises on the issue of national sovereignty.

The delegation, in a statement, appealed to the people of the State to resolve all issues through dialogue and discussion.

Expressing serious concern over the prevailing situation in the State, the statement said that “there can be no compromises on the issues of national sovereignty.”

The meeting asked both the governments to take steps to ensure that the education institutions, the government offices and commercial establishments start functioning at the earliest.

They requested the government to take effective steps to ensure security for all citizens and provide medical treatment to those injured during the agitations in the State.

CPI(M) seeks resumption of talks

The CPI(M) sought the resumption of Indo-Pak dialogue and announcement of confidence-building measures (CBM), like withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from civilian areas.

Party general secretary Sitaram Yechury said the government should initiate “dual track” approach for bringing peace in the restive Kashmir Valley.

“We have suggested that the government should start dual track approach. There should be confidence-building measures like withdrawal of pellet guns and the AFSPA from civilian areas, judicial investigation on missing persons, treatment to injured and employment opportunities,” he said.

Four injured in clashes

Four persons were injured in clashes between protesters and the security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district as restrictions on the Assembly of people continued throughout the Valley.

A police official said the four persons sustained injuries when the security forces fired pellets and tear gas shells to chase away the protesters.

The violence in the wake of killing of militant Burhan Wani in an encounter in south Kashmir on July 8, has left 73 people, including two cops, dead and thousands injured.