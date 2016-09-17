It will seek quick execution of judicial requests in important cases, including AgustaWestland deal

A two-member team led by the Enforcement Directorate Director Karnal Singh will visit Switzerland to hold meetings with the authorities there on the issue of expeditious execution of judicial requests seeking information in certain important cases, including AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

The ED team’s visit focuses on presenting facts of the cases in question to the Swiss officials to highlight importance of the information sought by the agency. The team is scheduled to leave on Saturday.

It is learnt that the Indian delegation will discuss the AgustaWestland case which is under investigation since March 2013. Letters Regotary (judicial requests) have already been sent to eight countries seeking information on suspect financial transactions. While Italy has shared all necessary documents, Indian investigating agencies are yet to get complete reports from Switzerland, besides the United Kingdom, the UAE, Singapore, British Virgin Island, Tunisia and Mauritius.

Details pertaining to investigations into issues related to 2G spectrum allocations’ case had earlier been sought from Switzerland. The team is also expected to hold discussions in this regard, apart from the City Limousine chit-fund case.

In May last year, the Switzerland’s office gazette had made public the names of City Limousine case prime accused Sayed Mohammed Masood and his wife Chand Kauser Mohammed Masood, about which Indian agencies have made enquiries in connection with a Bahamas-based company.