Endo-atmospheric interceptor missile successfully tested

India on Thursday successfully test-fired an Advanced Air Defence (AAD) interceptor missile, capable of destroying enemy ballistic missiles at low altitude, from a test range in Odisha.

The missile is being developed as part the Ballistic Missile Defence (BMD) system and it was the third successful test this year.

Low altitude

“The endo-atmospheric interceptor made a direct hit with the incoming missile at an altitude of 15 km, completely destroying it. This version has been tested several times, proving its reliability,” a defence official said.

The official stated that shooting down an incoming missile at lower altitudes is more complicated than shooting at higher altitudes due to the higher velocity of the missile.

“The missile is at the terminal stage of its flight and is at maximum velocity. The endo-atmospheric missile is capable of intercepting missiles at altitudes of 15-30 km,” he said.

The test was carried out from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast in response to an incoming ‘enemy’ missile which was fired from launch complex 3 of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur.

The BMD consists of two interceptor missiles, the Prithvi Defence Vehicle (PDV) for exo-atmospheric ranges and the Advanced Area Defence (AAD) missile for endo-atmosphere or lower altitudes.

(With inputs from PTI)