Directs Centre to end mass sterilisation camps; finalise the National Health Policy by December 31

The Supreme Court directed the Centre to finalise the National Health Policy by December 31, 2016, and end mass sterilisation camps, saying that the poor and tribal men and women cannot be reduced to mere statistics in the country’s population control campaigns.

In a 51-page judgment passed on Wednesday, a Bench led by Justice Madan B. Lokur squarely blamed the Centre for “passing the buck” to the States for the increasing number of sterilisation deaths in mass camps.

It said the Centre has failed in its duty to effectively monitor sterilisation - a programme of national importance. The apex court slammed the Centre’s attitude in treating sterilisation as a mere “public health” issue coming under the States’ watch.

The court said mass sterilisation camps were perverse products of the Centre’s population control campaigns driven by informal targets and incentives. They infringe on the “reproductive freedoms of the most vulnerable groups of society whose economic and social conditions make them easy targets to coercion”.