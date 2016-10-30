Security forces launch an operation following information about the presence of militants in the area.

Security forces launched an operation in the forest area of Kupwara on Sunday morning following information about the presence of militants in the area, an Army official said.

He said some gunshots were exchanged at the start of the operation which was continuing when the last reports were received.

Further details are awaited, he added.