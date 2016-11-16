The operation was going on till reports last came in, the official added.

A policeman was killed on Wednesday after an gungight with militants in the forest area of Baramulla district of Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched an anti-militancy operation in Marbal village of Zaloora area in Baramulla district in the wee hours following information about presence of ultras there, a police official said.

He said one policeman was critically injured in the gunfight with militants and taken to a military hospital in nearby Kupwara district.

However, he died of his injuries later.