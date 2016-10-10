A gunshot was heard from within the premises of JKEDI soon after a fire broke out in the premises, an Army official said.

A soldier was on Monday injured in the exchange of fire between security forces and militants holed up inside a government building in Pampore area of Kashmir which had witnessed a suicide attack in February this year.

Two to three militants are believed to have entered into the building of Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) in the early hours of Monday.

“One soldier has been injured in the exchange of fire with militants holed up inside the building at Pampore,” a defence spokesman said in Srinagar.

He said further details are awaited as the operation was in progress to flush out the militants.

A building within the premises had caught fire on Monday morning, a police official said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot, but they were not allowed to enter the building due to security reasons, the official said.

Militants had targeted the EDI building in February this year as well.

Two soldiers, including an officer, a civilian employee of the Institute and three militants were killed in that operation that lasted 48 hours.