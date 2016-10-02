Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chavan was posted in Mendhar district of Jammu and Kashmir near the LoC when he went missing on Thursday.

In a bid to assuage concerns over the Indian soldier captured by Pakistan Armed Forces after inadvertently crossing the Line of Control, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday commented that the standard mechanism at the level of the Director-General of Military Operation (DGMO) of both countries has been activated to bring back the soldier.

Mr. Parrikar was speaking to the media on Sunday morning in Pune after a programme of the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ organised by Pune Cantonment Board on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

“The DGMO has informed (his) Pakistan counterparts by hotline and the standard mechanism to secure the soldier’s release has been activated,” said the Defence Minister, responding to questions about the efforts being undertaken by the Central government to bring home Sepoy Chandu Babulal Chavan, the youthful 22-year-old soldier of the 37 Rashtriya Rifles trapped in hostile territory.

Sepoy Chavan was posted in Mendhar district of Jammu and Kashmir near the LoC with the Rashtriya Rifles when he went missing on Thursday morning, soon after the strikes were successfully conducted.

Sepoy Chavan had reportedly, by accident, strayed over the LoC at Jhandroot, west of Mankote village sited in the Poonch Tehsil of Jammu and Kashmir and was captured by soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces.

Mr. Parrikar reiterated that the captured soldier had nothing to do with the surgical strikes carried out by the special forces of the Indian Army along the LoC on last Wednesday.

Despite assurances from Home Minister Rajnath Singh that all measures were being taken to bring him home, Sepoy Chavan’s family has plunged into a state of shock following news of his reported capture.

The Indian Army, in a release, had earlier said that “inadvertent crossings by Army personnel and civilians were not unusual on either side and people were returned through existing mechanisms”.

