CBI files case alleging criminal conspiracy and corruption in collusion with unknown government officials

The Enforcement Directorate will soon launch money laundering investigations into the $ 208-million Embraer deal in 2008 for sale of three aircraft to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), on the basis of a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The Directorate will approach the CBI for a copy of the case that has been registered against the United Kingdom-based NRI defence consultant Vipin Khanna, Embraer and Singapore-based Interdev Pte Ltd for alleged payment of $ 5.76 million commission in 2009 for helping the company bag the deal.

It is suspected that the funds paid to the middleman through the Singapore-based company were channelled through Switzerland and Austria.

“The amount was used to influence the DRDO and Defence Ministry officials,” said a CBI official, adding that the agency conducted searches on the premises of Mr. Khanna and other suspects in Delhi on Thursday.

While the ED will probe the money trail, the CBI has invoked provisions alleging criminal conspiracy and corruption in collusion with unknown government officials. The agency has also issued a lookout circular to prevent accused Mr. Khanna from travelling abroad.

The CBI had earlier investigated the role of Mr. Khanna in a gun deal with a South African company named Denel, but it failed to gather prosecutable evidence in the case and had to file a closure report.