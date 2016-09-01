The Enforcement Directorate is all set to attach assets worth over Rs.5,000 crore in connection with a fresh case of alleged cheating registered earlier this month by the CBI against businessman Vijay Mallya and his two companies.

The current value of the movable and immovable assets identified for the first round of attachment process under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act is said to be about Rs.6,500 crore. As per rule, the ED will first issue orders for provisional attachment of the properties. Subsequently, it has to be confirmed by the Adjudicating Authority, before which the affected party gets the opportunity to argue against the move.

As the CBI case has named Mr. Mallya and his companies Kingfisher Airlines and United Breweries Holding Ltd as accused, they have also come under the preview of the money laundering investigations launched by the Directorate and therefore, their assets.

Registered on the basis of a complaint lodged by State Bank of India-led consortium, the CBI case alleges a conspiracy by the accused persons that led to a loss of Rs.6,027 crore to the banks. The banks had extended credit facilities to Kingfisher Airlines from 2005 to 2010. But, the company failed to make repayments during 2009-11 and so, the loans were declared non-performing assets and credit facilities recalled.

According to the CBI, the banks invoked the personal guarantee of Mr. Mallya and the corporate guarantee of UBHL in an attempt to recover the dues.

However, the banks allege, Mr. Mallya and the group company deliberately did not repay the dues, payable by Kingfisher Airlines.