ED attaches ₹245-crore assets in STC case

more-in

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth about ₹245 crore of Balasore Alloys Limited, in lieu of the proportionate share of businessman Pramod Kumar Mittal and Global Steel Holding Limited (GSHL) in the company, in connection with an alleged cheating case.

The money laundering probe is based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation against Mr. Mittal and others in March. As alleged, GHSL had sought financing facility from the State Trading Corporation (STC), which agreed to finance without checking the financial health of the company.

GSHL availed of the financing facility for purchase of raw material for its Philippine-based steel plants on cash and carry basis. As per the agreement, raw material or goods had to be lifted only upon payments to the STC. However, the payments were allegedly not made.

Thus, the ED has alleged, GSHL was favoured by violating Reserve Bank of India guidelines, and the Corporation also exposed itself to financial risk by continuing to release the funds. The total default mounted up to ₹2,112 crore.

Following preliminary investigations, over 87.47 lakh shares of Balasore Alloys -- having face value of ₹4.37 crore and market value of ₹62.10 crore -- pertaining to Mr. Mittal and GSHL were frozen in May this year, said the Directorate.

The agency said it found that Mr. Mittal and GSHL holding 30.35% shares in Balasore Alloys through various Indian/foreign promoter and investment companies. “Accordingly, their proportionate share -- which includes building, plant and machinery of Balasore Alloys -- has been attached in lieu of the proceeds of crime,” said an official.