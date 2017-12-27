ED attaches ₹177-cr. assets in NSEL case

more-in

The Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached 10 properties valued of ₹177.33 crore in the National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) case, in which about 13,000 investors were cheated of ₹5,600 crore. The total attachment in the case stands at ₹2,890 crore.

The latest attachment order pertains to immovable properties controlled by Surender Gupta of P. D. Agro Processors Private Limited and Dunar Foods Limited, allegedly a major defaulter of the NSEL.

The agency had registered the money laundering case on the basis of an FIR lodged by the Economic Offences Wing in October, 2013. “The accused persons had hatched a criminal conspiracy to defraud the investors, induced them to trade on the platform of NSEL on the basis of bogus warehouse receipts and falsified accounts,” said an ED official.