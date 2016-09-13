A day before Eid-al-Azha or Bakr-Eid, the BJP pitched for an “eco-friendly” way of observing the festival just as there have been campaigns in the past about religious observances by other religious groups.

“The way we are becoming more eco-friendly, the way a campaign in this regard is going on in the country and the world, it is a matter of debate and there should be a debate over it. It will be good if the intelligentsia in the country discusses it. It will be good,” BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said at a press conference.

Mr. Sharma was responding to a question whether Bakr-Eid, during which Muslims across the world sacrifice animals as part of tradition, should be observed in an “eco-friendly” way as was the case with other festivals.

Many activists have been campaigning against slaughter of animals, with a section arguing that not killing animals is good for environment.

Mr. Sharma made it clear that whether Eid should be observed in an eco-friendly manner or not is a matter of debate. “There can be a discussion on whether there should be eco-friendly Eid or not. There is freedom of expression in our country and people have a right to express their different opinions. But, yes, there should be a debate over it and it is topic on which buddhijeevis [intellectuals] must apply themselves,” he added.

When asked by The Hindu whether he agreed with his party colleague’s statement, Minister of State (independent charge) for Minority Affairs, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, declined to comment. As did other party office-bearers.

In the past, there have been calls for observance of firecracker-less Diwali and for immersion of eco-friendly Ganesh idols owing to pollution concerns.