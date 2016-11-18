National

November 18, 2016
Updated: November 18, 2016 18:48 IST

EC writes to Central govt. on indelible ink issue

PTI
A bank official applies indelible ink on the finger of a customer queued up for exchanging old currency notes at the Punjab National Bank in Chennai on Wednesday.
The Central government had asked for the use of indelible ink for exchange of old Rs.500 and Rs.1000 notes.

The Election Commission has asked the Central government to continue its use of indelible ink at banks, but in keeping with the EC’s directions.

"It is informed that by-elections in some parliamentary and Assembly constituencies are currently in progress, polls for which is scheduled to be taken on November 19," said the EC letter.

As per the provisions of the Conduct of Elections Rules, the left forefinger of electors is required to be marked with indelible ink at the polling stations before the elector is allowed to vote.

The Commission also shared with the government a handbook on use of indelible ink during elections.

