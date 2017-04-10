EC ignored advice on Kashmir: Centre

more-in

The Election Commission said on Monday that it was not bound to consult the Union Home Ministry before holding any election, following reports that it had ignored the Ministry’s advice against holding byelections in the Kashmir Valley considering the prevailing security situation.

A day after Srinagar witnessed rampant violence during the bypoll on Sunday, the Union Home Ministry said it had advised the Election Commission against conducting elections in Srinagar and Anantnag. Elections in Anantnag have since been deferred.

A senior Home Ministry official said that the election in Srinagar, which saw the lowest ever turnout of 7.14 %, was held ignoring the advice of the security agencies. Immediately after the schedule for the by-elections was announced on March 10, the Ministry had sent a strongly worded letter, telling the Commission it was not consulted.

‘Not the right state’

In its communication, the Home Ministry said the atmosphere in the Valley was not conducive.

Polling therefore should be held preferably after the Panchayat elections are conducted in the next few months.

However, an EC source said the electoral body’s assessment was that if the prevailing conditions were conducive for Panchayat polls, then parliamentary election was also possible.

CEO holds meeting

In Srinagar, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shantmanu met representatives of the PDP, NC and the Congress in Srinagar to assess the emerging situation in the wake of the widespread violence and the low voter turnout on Sunday.

The Chief Secretary has submitted an assessment report to the ECI.

However, Mr. Shantmanu hinted that the Srinagar bypoll would not be cancelled. “I have not recommended cancellation of the byelection. However, the ECI can have a view,” he said.

Deep alienation: CPI(M)

The abysmally low turnout in the Srinagar by-poll reflected the feeling of deep alienation among the people, the CPI(M) has said. It urged the Centre to begin a process of engagement with the people in Kashmir. “The Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) calls upon the Central government to immediately implement the assurance that the Central government itself gave to the country and the people and begin taking confidence building measures and start the political process,” said a party release in New Delhi on Monday.

(With inputs from Peerzada Ashiq and Vikas Pathak)