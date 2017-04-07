‘Dry’ Gujarat in a fix over SC order

No entry: A hotel on the State Highway in Ahmedabad, which was affected by the liquor ban.

The Supreme Court’s ruling to close all liquor shops within a range of 500m from national and State highways has created a peculiar situation for ‘dry’ Gujarat, where sale and consumption of liquor is prohibited.

Except those holding permits issued by the state health department, no one can consume liquor in the State. However, there are more than 50 licensed liquor shops, mostly in resorts and luxury hotels. These cater to permit holders and to tourists who get temporary permits.

After the apex court’s ruling, 16 resorts and hotels have been issued closure notices by the State prohibition department, as they fall within the 500m range of state or national highways.

However, the licensed liquor shop operators and the State authorities are considering approaching the Supreme Court to seek relief on the ground that the sale and consumption of liquor is already a highly regulated business in the State.

Different scenario

“Gujarat is not like the rest of India. Here, only a few people with permits can consume liquor,” said a prominent hotelier. “We have met some State government officials and they seem convinced by our plea,” he added. “Since even permit holders are not allowed to drink in public places, the issue of drunken driving does not arise in the State.”

According to another hotelier, licensed shop operators have requested the State government to take up the issue with the apex court and the Central government, so that Gujarat is exempted from the ruling.

“In Gujarat, there are 56 licensed liquor shops that cater to approximately 56,000-57,000 permit holders,” said B.K. Kumar, director of Prohibition and Excise. In 2016, a total 8.12 lakh liquor bottles worth Rs. 240 crore were sold from licensed alcohol shops in the State.