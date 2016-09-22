no walls: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu arrive for a briefing at the National Media Centre in New Delhi on Wednesday.

It will become just another department to be toyed with rather than being used for public good, says Dinesh Trivedi

The end of autonomy and a move towards privatisation were some of the conclusions that were drawn by former Railway Ministers Nitish Kumar and Dinesh Trivedi over the Union Cabinet’s decision to merge the Railway and Union budgets.

Mr. Trivedi said the merging of the budgets could be the first step towards privatisation of the Railways, stating that whatever the merits of the measure, the move smacked of unilateralism.

“This was an issue that should have been discussed in Parliament as the separation convention that demerged the two budgets in 1924 had been brought in through legislative means. To say that the measure is a blow against colonialism is neither here nor there. Our entire political system is based on the Westminster model and our statute book awash with colonial laws. We could have scrapped all those as well,” he said.

“The separation convention was set up in 1924 as the Railways were seen as a commercial activity funded by the British government and dividends were to be paid to shareholders. The designation of the Railways as a commercial activity is still there. Does the scrapping of the separation convention mean that it will see a generational change for the Railways, or that the man sitting in Buxar, needing rail connectivity know what is the process he will have to go through?” he said. “It is a move that would gladden the heart of the Railway Minister, who can pass on his pressures to the Finance Minister, and in my view it will pave the way towards privatisation, as it will become just another department to be toyed with rather than being used for public good,” he said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was Railway Minister under the premiership of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said the decision would end the “autonomy” of the largest public carrier in the country. His deputy in the Cabinet Tejaswi Yadav too charged that it was a privatisation move.

“With my personal experience as a former Railway Minister I can say this decision of the Union Cabinet will not benefit the Railways. Instead, this step will end its autonomy,” said Mr. Kumar, while seeking a rethink.

He said presenting a separate budget for the Railways had been a tradition which all successive governments followed. “The Railways have been the cheapest mode of transportation for the people of the country but with this decision of the Union government the faith of the common people in it will be dented,” he said.

Mr. Tejaswi Yadav said, “In future the Railway Ministry will cease to exist.”

His father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav too has been the Railway Minister. “During my father’s tenure, the Railways had earned huge profit but see the situation today,” he told journalists.