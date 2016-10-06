Don’t dig well when house is on fire, SC tells Centre

A pot of water is a long trek away for many people in the country.

“Don’t dig the well when the house is on fire,” the Supreme Court on Wednesday observed as it warned the Centre of not repeating last year’s “mistakes” in tackling the drought situation in various parts of the country this time.

Asking the government to be ready with relief measures for drought in certain parts of country this year, the apex court said: “We are concerned about the approach. You should change your mindset. Don’t repeat last year’s mistake of not declaring drought on time. Don’t dig the well when the house is on fire.”

The observation by a Bench of Justices M.B. Lokur and N.V. Ramana came when it was pointed out that several districts have had deficient rainfall and a situation like last year may emerge again which may catch the government napping.

Additional Solicitor-General P.S. Narsimha, appearing for the Centre, said, “it is wrong to say that Centre is not dealing with the drought-like situation. We are revising our drought manual as per suggestions of experts and other bodies.”

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for petitioner NGO ‘Swaraj Abhiyan,’ pointed out that several districts have reported deficient rainfall as per the data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Bench said that as per data supplied to it, 12 districts in Bihar, 32 in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Punjab and 13 in Gujarat have received deficient rainfall.

Mr. Narsimha pointed out that advisories have been issued to these States which have been told about the emerging situation. “Our idea is that you are ready for the future. Past mistakes are not repeated,” the Bench said.