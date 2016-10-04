The Opposition demand to call Pakistan’s bluff and provide evidence on the cross-LoC ‘surgical strikes’ evoked a strong response from Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. “The question being asked in a way raises questions over the action of the Army. I must say that if Pakistani media are saying something, why an India Chief Minister [Kejriwal] is being influenced [by it] and seeking proof,” he asked. “Arvind Kejriwal, you are in the headlines of Pakistani newspapers. Do you know it? At a time when the whole nation is speaking in one voice, a Chief Minister has said something that has given the Pakistani media and people a chance to question the Indian Army’s action. There cannot be a more painful and unfortunate thing,” Mr. Prasad said.

“Mr. Kejriwal should not belittle the great leadership, courage and sacrifice of the armed forces under the pretext of seeking proof,” Mr. Prasad said. He said the government did not take note of “sponsored media” and that the ambassadors of various countries and the political class had been briefed on the strikes and they had “taken note of the Army’s operation.”

By the evening, the Congress held a press conference. It asked the government to call “Pakistan’s bluff to clear the doubts being raised about the strikes.” All-India Congress Committee general secretary Randeep Surjewala, disagreeing with his colleague Sanjay Nirupam’s statement that the strikes could be fake, said: “The government should stop politicising the feat of our armed forces.”

Mr. Surjewala backed the former Home Minister, P. Chidambaram’s assertion that the UPA government too had undertaken such strikes without claiming political credit. “The Congress has full faith in the armed forces’ ability to conduct a surgical strike as we recognise that this is neither the first nor the last such strike conducted by our forces... We are proud, even in the past, when the forces conducted such surgical strikes. Particularly on 1st, September 2011, 28th July, 2013, and January 14th, 2014, giving a befitting reply to the enemy,” Mr. Surjewala said.

“In its maturity and the interest of national security, the Congress government avoided making loud claims in the interest of effective response,” he added.