A resolution adopted in the meeting said Tamils lost properties worth crores and urged the Centre and Karnataka government should get compensation for them," said the meeting presided over by party leader M. Karunanidhi.

Accusing Chief Minister Jayalalithaa of functioning in an autocratic manner on the Cauvery Water issue, the DMK district secretaries meeting on Sunday demanded compensation for Tamils who suffered enormous loss in the violence in Karnataka.

As resolution adopted in the meeting alleged that prisoners were released to let loose violence against Tamils and damage their properties. "They damaged vehicles from Tamil Nadu and set them to fire. Tamils lost properties worth crores. The Centre and Karnataka government should get compensation for them," said the meeting presided over by party leader M. Karunanidhi.

The meeting held the state government responsible for the present crisis, saying that it had failed to make preparations in advance for release of water from Mettur on June 12 for kuruvai cultivation. "It did not monitor the water level at the dam. It also did nothing to keep ready the canals through which the water flows from Mettur. Its failure resulted in farmers taking to the streets," the resolution further said.

Another resolution strongly condemned the Centre for its failure to constitute the Cauvery Management Board and Cauvery River Regulation Committee in time, saying all problems would have been smoothly resolved if these two bodies were constituted. "Only the Cauvery Management Board has the legal powers to direct and question the Karnataka government," the meeting said.

Pointing out that Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had held all party meetings many times and had led a team of MPs and Opposition leaders to Delhi to meet the Prime Minister and Central ministers to present his state's case on the issue, the district secretaries meeting said Chief Minister Jayalalithaa functioned unilaterally on the issue and never bothered to call for an all party meeting. "We condemn the autocratic attitude of the Chief Minister," the resolution said.

The meeting also discussed preparations for the local body polls in the state.