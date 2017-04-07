Following his comment that "no such incident has happened," on the attack of a cattle-rearer in Alwar, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Friday said, "Nothing of this kind happened in UP, Gujarat or MP. That is what I said."

This was followed by an uproar in the Rajya Sabha, with members from the Congress raising slogans and asking the Home Minister to make a statement.

Here are the updates:

4.10 p.m. Rajya Sabha: Congress's Hariprasad talks about the linguistic recognition of Tulu, which is mostly spoken in Mangaluru and Coorg in Karnataka. He says, "Tulu has no script but linguists recognised it as oldest Dravidian language. It has not gotten it's due like other South Indian languages."

The language is spoken across caste and religion, he added.

4.00 p.m. Lok Sabha: AIUDF's Sirajuddin Ajmal mentions conditions of road in Assam. He says how repeated flood every year destroys the roads and requests minister to pay special attention to the Northeastern valley.

3.54 p.m. Rajya Sabha: Subramanian Swamy withdraws Private Member Bill. The minister assures if cases cited by Mr. Swamy are brought to light, it will certianly be cconsidered.

Rajya Sabha concludes discussion on the bill.

3.50 p.m. Lok Sabha: Kaushalendra Kumar of JD(U) says, "in Bihar, ever since prohibition, accidents have come down a lot."

3.45 p.m. Rajya Sabha: Subramanian Swamy replies, begins thanking the House for discussing the bill for more than 70 minutes.

3.40 p.m. Lok Sabha: Adhir Chowdhury of West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee demands National Transportation Policy to be renamed to Road Sagety policy.

3.35 p.m. Rajya Sabha: Krishna Raj, MoS Women & Child Development, now replying to debate on Subramanian Swamy's Pvt Bill on POCSO.

3.30 p.m. Rajya Sabha: Mahesh Poddar from BJP says, "Arbitrator who will go and report abuse will feel like in trying to solve one case, I've got 4 cases on my head"

1: 05 p.m.: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30 p.m.

12: 45 p.m.: Lok Sabha

Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2016 to be taken up.

Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways and Shipping, introduces the bill. He says 1.5 lakh deaths recorded every year in road accidents. "The existing laws provide no deterrence. We carried out some studies and have received the recommendations.

"In August 2016, the amendments were introduced, but it was decided to send it to Standing Committee. Almost all recommendations have been accepted, and in 13 clauses the suggestions have been incorporated," he says.

"Earlier, new vehicles had to be taken to RTO directly. Now electronic communication system is being put in place. In India, people easily get licences. Almost 30% licences of those involved in accident are found to be fake. With an electronic system in place, everyone will have to clear a computer based examination to get the licence.

12: 00 noon: Question Hour concludes.

11: 45 a.m.: Question Hour continues in Lok Sabha

K C Venugopal raises the issue of anganwadi workers' remuneration. "For everything the Centre says we have given powers to the States. In Kerala we are giving Rs.7,000, but according to Centre it is Rs.2,000. In Karnataka 20,000 workers on strike. The government says SC has ordered against enhancement of remuneration. Is the government going to increase the compensation?"

Minister says the workers are not employed directly, that is why sizeable funds have been given to States for that. In Karnataka, the State could not spend the earlier funds, so fresh funds have not been provided.

Ranjeet Ranjan raises issue of clinics in rural areas which do illegal abortions in connivance with police and how female foeticide is increasing.

On issues related to pregnant women we have comprehensive Programme from pre-delivery onwards, supplementation is being provided to States, says Health Minister.

11: 30 a.m.: Lok Sabha

Raksha Nikhil questions about the Indo-Russian defence cooperation on spare parts for defence equipment.

This issue was raised by Prime Minister with President Putin during annual meet, as a result there was an inter government military meet to address the issue for long term agreement supply for spare parts of different platforms.. Says MoS Defence. Agreements were signed for long term supoort for Sukhoi was signed between HAL and Russian supplier

Vincent Pala asks can we do domestic manufacturing for aircrafts, rather than import?

Minister says we are going for indigenous production, 120 Tejas aircraft being produced by HAL

Arun Kumar speaks: Russia has been a strategic defence partner since independence but in the recent past we have seen Russia has been opposing us on various international platforms, the nexus between China, Pak and Russia..what is being done ?

Minister says Indo-Russian relations are strong based on reciprocal support.

Shivaji Patil asks how many BrahMos missile used by Russia. How much supplied, are spare parts being supplied?

MoS says the missiles are a big success and that a joint venture programme with Russia on development of supersonic missiles is on the cards. Details cannot be divulged because of security reasons.

11: 30 a.m.: Rajya Sabha

Naresh Agrawal speaks, These days courts are saying things beyond their jurisdiction. Parliament has got some rights by constitution. Can they tell what executive or parliament should do? Look at the highways liquor order It has killed tourism. They comment on our salaries. This govt should not allow this (judicial overreach) after such a majority.

11: 25 a.m.: Ruckus in Rajya Sabha

There is complete ruckus in the Rajya Sabha amidst which Mr. Naqvi says, "Nothing of this kind happened in UP, Gujarat or MP. That is what I said."

Following intense sloganeering from Congress members, deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha PJ Kurien says "Congress members are behaving irresponsibly. There is no reason to behave like this. This is intimidation. I will not adjourn the House."

"Apologise!" members yell inside the house.

"Why should anyone apologise? Home Minister will make a statement here on Monday," Mr. Kurien says.

It is true that Mr Naqvi was perhaps not aware. I told him to contact HM. Today he has said it happened in Rajasthan. FIR has been registered. He has said Home Minister will speak on Monday."

11: 00 a.m.: Rajya Sabha

Ghulam Nabi Azad speaks: We raised the Alwar incident even yesterday. The minister, rather than accepting what is being written each day, is protecting such elements. PM had used strong language against "gau rakshaks".

Today, there is 14 day remand for slapping someone but 1 say for killings by cow vigilantes.

I urge the Home Minister to give a statement.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi speaks: I thank for LoP for raising this issue. Yday mistry raised an issue. As for Rajasthan, we don't justify goondaism or anarchy. He had named UP, Guj, MP too. I said there is nothing like this there. Rajasthan govt is acting. A criminal is a criminal. Don't look at it as Hindu or Muslim issue. We want harmony in society.

Sharad Yadav speaks: Statement of minister here yesterday surprised me. In the other House, Home Minister said the issue is important and under observation. What one minister said here is different from what Home Minister said there.

Satish Mishra says, "It is serious that the minister here said nothing like this happened."

11: 00 a.m.: Lok Sabha

Shashi Tharoor raises issue of opening of accounts by women, report says women are being charged more interest.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley says, "Jan Dhan Yojana is for financial inclusion. 54 per cent women included, micro finance interest rates generally higher, women depending more on it. Mudra Yojana has brought in women, apart from weaker sections. This has significantly brought down the interest rates," he says.

Abhishek Singh speals on change of financial year. "Due to the customary approach prevalent in the past 150 years, we lose out on expeditious implementation of programmes. Almost three months are lost..this government is working on transforming the system. Do you plan to start the financial year from January 1?"

Finance Minister says, "Traditionally it has been April to March. Suggestions are to advance it according to the agriculture cycle in our country. This time we decided to place Budget on February 1. We completed the process by March so that the funds are allocated for expenses from April 1 onwards. The recommendations have come and we are examining the possibilities on advancing the Financial year.