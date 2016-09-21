Home Minister Rajnath Singh may have taken the centrestage in the Centre’s response to the terror attack at an Army camp in Uri but there is discontentment simmering in the rank and file of the Army on the “excessive involvement” of the home ministry.

The government’s decision to hand over the probe to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also not got down well with some in the Army questioning the move.

The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt. Gen Ranbir Singh had told the media that the attack, which killed 18 Army personnel, was carried out by Jaish-e-Mohammad, a Pakistan based terrorist outfit also involved in the Pathankot airbase attack on January 2.

A senior NIA official told The Hindu that they were in no hurry to jump to a conclusion about the four terrorists killed in the attack belonged to JeM.

“If not NIA then who else can investigate a terror case? The Army might have done investigations to this effect but we cannot conclusively say at this point whether it’s Jaish or any other terrorist outfit. We would also probe if insider helped the terrorists to breach the perimeter security at the camp,” said the NIA official.

A senior home ministry official said there was no conflict with Army and the ministries of defence, external affairs and home were working in tandem in wake of the attacks. Mr. Singh took charge in the attack’s aftermath and convened meetings with NSA Ajit Doval and R&AW chief Rajinder Khanna at his residence on Sunday with defence minister Manohar Parrikar who was in Goa at the time asked to fly to Uri by Prime Minister Narednra Modi. It was Mr. Singh who briefed the PM on the ongoing security review.

“It (operations and expertise) is the domain of the Army. MHA has no role. There is discontentment in the middle and lower level cadre,” one Army officer told The Hindu.

He questioned as to why Home Minister Rajnath Singh had cancelled his visit to Russia when the issue was that of the Defence Ministry.

The whole episode of the Uri terror attack was visibly handled by the MHA and the case is now being investigated by the NIA which has now registered a case and visited the site of the attack to collect clues.

Another officer observed that the Army can investigate its incidents. “We have the expertise given the nature of the incident. Will the NIA expect to be given complete access? It will only be shown what is required,” the officer added.

The NIA has secured the weapons recovered from the four slain terrorists, who were buried in Uri on Monday. A J&K police source said three bodies were majorly burnt in the exchange of fire with the Army, while one body's hands were intact. The NIA is planning DNA test on three bodies and will take finger prints of one slain militant.

An NIA official also said that a 12-member team was camping in Uri. “A team of forensics experts is also accompanying the NIA team. It has to be seen whether we need to exhume the bodies or not,” said the official.