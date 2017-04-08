‘Difficult to meet BS-VI deadline’

more-in

Automobile manufacturers conveyed to the Supreme Court on Friday their difficulty in starting the process of conversion of vehicles to BS-VI emission norm from 2019 to meet the April 1, 2020 deadline.

The manufacturers told a Bench of Justices Madan B. Lokur and Deepak Gupta that as per the report of the Environment Pollution Control Authority (EPCA), they have to start the conversion of their vehicles into BS-VI from 2019 so that it could be sold from April 1, 2020, but said there were technological issues in it.

“The BS-VI would come into effect from April 1, 2020. Effectively, we will have to start the process of conversion from 2019 which is difficult. There are issues of technology,” Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) told the court.

Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, appearing for the Centre, said the government would file a reply on EPCA’s report within three weeks. The Bench fixed the case for further hearing on May 1, 2017.