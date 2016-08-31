Justice S.N. Dhingra on Wednesday submitted an 182-page report to the Haryana government on granting of Change of Land Use (CLU) licences in four villages of Gurgaon during the rule of the previous Congress government, hinting at irregularities.

After submitting the report to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar at Chandigarh, Mr. Dhingra told media persons that he had no reason to submit an 182-page report had there been no irregularities. “Had there been no irregularities, I would have finished the entire report in just one sentence,” said Mr. Dhingra, in reply to a question. He, however, refused to divulge further details saying that the report was the property of the government and now it was the decision of the government to make it public or not.

In reply to a question on the persons indicted in the report, Mr. Dhingra said that he had “named each and every person” responsible for the irregularities and now it was up to the government “against whom to proceed”. “I have mentioned the irregularities found, the manner in which they were committed and the persons responsible,” said Mr. Dhingra. The Commission has reportedly examined more than 200 cases of grant of CLU licences and summoned 20-odd officials.

“The report has two parts. The first part contains the findings and the second contains evidence. Also I have submitted an annexure on the documents brought to my notice on June 30 just before the report was to be submitted. And I have recommended further investigation into it,” said Mr. Dhingra.

Set up by the Haryana government in May last year, the Commission had the mandate to inquire into the circumstances of grant or rejection of licences for development of colonies, group housing societies and commercial complexes in those sectors of Gurgaon for which land of Shikohpur, Sikanderpur, Badah and Kherki Dhaula was used. It also inquired whether the transfer of licence by the original licencee within a short period of time was in violation of law and caused loss of revenue to the government. Mr. Vadra has been accused of transferring his licence to DLF, violating laws and causing a huge loss of revenue.

In reply to a question, Mr. Dhingra said that he did not consider it necessary to summon Ashok Khemka who had cancelled the mutation of Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra's land deal in Gurgaon.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda was also summoned by the commission in March this year, but he did not turn up and was instead represented by a battery of lawyers.