In DGMOs discussion, Pakistan accuses India of targeting its troops

In a telephonic conversation on Monday with his Indian counterpart, the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan accused India of targeting its troops, but this was rejected by India, which pointed that the Indian Army had only responded “appropriately” to Cease-Fire Violations (CFV) “initiated by the Pakistan Army.”

In the conversation that was requested by him, Pakistan DGMO Maj. Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza raised the alleged “targeting of Pakistan Army troops” which, according to them, resulted in the death of four soldiers and a civilian in Athmuqam Sector of Pakistan occupied Kashmir opposite the Keren Sector of India in Kupwara district.

“Indian DGMO Lt. Gen. AK Bhatt in response highlighted that all CFVs were initiated by Pakistan Army and the Indian Army only responded appropriately to them. Apart from these, firing by Indian troops was initiated against armed intruders when attempting to infiltrate from close proximity of Pak posts along the Line of Control (LoC),” the Army said in a statement.

Lt. Gen. Bhatt also put across the point that the trend of infiltration along the LoC continued with active support of Pakistan forward posts, impacting the peace and tranquillity along the LoC and also the internal security situation.

“This was evident from continued attempts of sniping and targeting of our troops undertaken through cross border actions duly supported by Pakistani Army troops,” it was conveyed.

There is a weekly discussion by officials of the Military Operations directorate every Tuesday but the DGMOs speak when one side requests a conversation.

“DGMO made it implicit that Indian Army reserved the right to retaliate appropriately to any incident of violation of ceasefire but is sincere in its effort of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the LoC provided there was reciprocity,” the statement added.

The last conversation between the DGMOs was on June 5 and it was also on the request of the Pakistani side. During that conversation, both sides discussed the current situation along the LoC.

Prior to this, the DGMOs spoke on May 2 in the aftermath of the beheading of two Indian soldiers in the Krishna Ghati sector by a Border Action Team (BAT) of Pakistan.