The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has lifted its restriction on usage of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 smartphones on aircraft for devices purchased after September 15 this year.

Samsung had announced a global recall of its Galaxy Note 7 phones over battery explosion fears recently. Last week, a Samsung Galaxy Note 2 caught fire on an IndiGo flight during landing at the Chennai airport.

Devices bought after September 15 come with a ‘green battery icon’ and would be allowed to be used on board and carried in check-in luggage, said a statement issued by Director General of Civil Aviation Usha Padhee on Thursday.

Passengers would not be allowed to turn on or charge their old Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phones on board or stow them in checked-in luggage. Devices purchased before September 15 have white battery charge indications on their screen.

“It is important to note that Samsung has not sold a single unit of Galaxy Note 7 in India so far. The ‘green battery icon’ will apply to all Galaxy Note 7 units that will be sold to customers in India when it is launched,” a Samsung India spokesperson said, adding that devices displaying ‘green battery icon’ was safe to charge and use during the flight.

Various aviation regulators across the globe, including the DGCA, had recently issued advisories prohibiting the use of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices aboard flights. The public notice, issued on Thursday, comes days after Samsung executives met DGCA officials and assured them that Samsung Note 7 smartphones manufactured till September 15 will not be sold in India.