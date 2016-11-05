Aviation regulator DGCA has sought from Jet Airways details of the flights it had cancelled and delayed recently after some of its pilots reported sick amid an acute shortage of flight crew, particularly in its narrow body fleet. Jet Airways has also been asked to provide details of the pilots who are “habitual” in reporting sick and disrupting the airline’s schedule, an official said.

The airline, which is already facing paucity of pilots to carry out its operations in a smooth manner, had cancelled about 50 flights on Tuesday and Wednesday after a section of its pilots did not turn up for duty despite being rostered in protest against the malfunctioning of its new crew rostering management system. — PTI