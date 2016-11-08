The government's decision to declare Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 rupee notes has evoked positive response from economists and industrialists.

The decision to scrap Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 notes is very good to combat black money, said Justice (Retd) M.B. Shah, Chairman of SIT on blackmoney. Those holding untaxed assets, income despite opportunity to declare will suffer, he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called it "a drama". "The PM could not get back the promised black money from abroad from the rich so a drama to divert his failure..." she tweeted.

"I want to know from PM how my poorest brothers sisters, who've received their week's hard earned wage in one 500 rupee note will buy atta, chai tomorrow? Heartless and ill- conceived blow on the common people and the middle class in the fake name of anti-corruption," Ms. Banerjee tweeted.

Nirmal Jain, Chairman, IIFL, said: "It is a very powerful measure to curb black money. Mr Modi has kept his promise of taking stern measures against black

money. It was done some 30 years ago and since then a huge build up of unofficial money had happened. It will have deflationary impact in general and more specifically on real estate prices and make homes affordable and is indirectly a boon to honest tax payers."

Manoj Gaur, executive chairman of Jaypee Group told The Hindu, "This is a positive step. Sometime in life of a nation, all persons need to rise to the call of their leader. It is one such moment. Menace of blackmoney has to be given a jolt. This is step taken in best possible manner, with no inkling. The Prime Minister and government has worked very well."

Gagan Banga, VC& MD, India Bulls Housing Finance told The Hindu, "It's a very innovative mood. No gain without pain !! Extremely good for Housing Finance Companies as element of cash will reduce and formal credit demand will increase."